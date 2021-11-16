Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

This table compares Altair Engineering and International Card Establishment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -0.99% 4.82% 2.46% International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Card Establishment has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altair Engineering and International Card Establishment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 6 0 2.67 International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $75.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.00%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altair Engineering and International Card Establishment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $469.92 million 12.57 -$10.50 million ($0.08) -977.13 International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Card Establishment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats International Card Establishment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

International Card Establishment Company Profile

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides credit and debit card-based payment processing services. The company was founded by William J. Lopshire on December 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.