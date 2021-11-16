Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Stock Price Down 6%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $14.03. 46,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,598,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.
Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.
Altimeter Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGC)
Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
