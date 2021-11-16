Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Altus Midstream worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTM opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

