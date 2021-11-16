Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,546.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,574. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,393.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,391.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.