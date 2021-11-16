Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $3,545.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,393.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,391.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
