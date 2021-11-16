Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 337,265 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $16.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $803.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,004,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,466 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,217,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

