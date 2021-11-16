Ambrosus Hits Market Capitalization of $24.12 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $24.12 million and $1.12 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 607,444,056 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.