AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $243,873.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.96 or 1.00415172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.34 or 0.07048739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

