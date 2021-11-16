America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Acquires $34,840.00 in Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 15th, Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 19,800 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00.

ATAX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 196,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

