American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Up 0.2%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.90. 1,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,149,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,004,000.

