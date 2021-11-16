American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

