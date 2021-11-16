American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 199,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $6,968,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $183.13 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

