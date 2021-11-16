American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.42. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

Get American Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Resources by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Resources by 23,020.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Resources by 39.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,302 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.