American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 223,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 103,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

In other American Virtual Cloud Technologies news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 85.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.