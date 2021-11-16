American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

American Well stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. American Well has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 97.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

