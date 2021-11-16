American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Woodmark stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Woodmark stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of American Woodmark worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

