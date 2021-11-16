Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

USAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.16.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

