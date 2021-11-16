Ames National (ATLO) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Ames National (NASDAQ: ATLO) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ames National to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ames National alerts:

This table compares Ames National and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $73.56 million $18.85 million 9.49 Ames National Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.54

Ames National’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ames National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ames National has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 33.01% 11.42% 1.15% Ames National Competitors 27.44% 11.94% 1.22%

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ames National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ames National and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A Ames National Competitors 1571 7387 6650 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.91%. Given Ames National’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ames National has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ames National peers beat Ames National on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.