AmonD Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $3,578.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00093616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,543.25 or 0.99742119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.07 or 0.06990252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

