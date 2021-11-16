Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 99.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after buying an additional 4,560,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,821,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,657 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of APH stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

