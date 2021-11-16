Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Steven M. Spurlock Sells 32,455 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,315,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. 1,208,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,198. Amplitude Inc has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.