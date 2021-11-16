Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Steven M. Spurlock Sells 32,455 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,315,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. 1,208,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,198. Amplitude Inc has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $87.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.
About Amplitude
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
