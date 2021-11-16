Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,262 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $307.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 122.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 48.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

