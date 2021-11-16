Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,262 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CRM traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $307.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 122.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 48.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
