Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Denny’s reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 23,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,633. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

