Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the lowest is $0.77. eHealth posted earnings per share of $2.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in eHealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

