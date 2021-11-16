Analysts Anticipate Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 656,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

