Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.88. 136,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day moving average is $185.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $229.49.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.