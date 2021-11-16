Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Switch posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

NYSE SWCH traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,490. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,521,526 shares of company stock worth $38,578,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 424.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 204,479 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.