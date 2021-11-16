Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 68.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 151.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,075.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,592,000 after buying an additional 270,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $108.17 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

