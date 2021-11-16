Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,002 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after buying an additional 3,205,928 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,434,000 after buying an additional 2,919,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,689,000 after buying an additional 2,780,234 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

