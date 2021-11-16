Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $552.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.18 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $523.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $577,000.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

