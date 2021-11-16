Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

AIRC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 468,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,789. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

