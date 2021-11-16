Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

