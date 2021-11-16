Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 6,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 174,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,185 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

