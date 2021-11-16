Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. iHeartMedia reported sales of $935.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 252,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

