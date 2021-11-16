Analysts Expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) to post sales of $376.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.60 million to $382.70 million. Kingsoft Cloud reported sales of $254.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KC opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

