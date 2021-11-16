Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

