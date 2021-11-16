Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.93 Million

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce $808.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $806.44 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $784.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 152.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 201.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 273,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,953,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,653,000 after acquiring an additional 218,372 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

