Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.41 Million

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report $207.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.10 million and the lowest is $205.60 million. Perficient reported sales of $162.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $753.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,619,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,098 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,391 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

