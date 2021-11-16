Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

PDM opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

