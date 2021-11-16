Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ReneSola also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

