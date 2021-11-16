Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. ResMed posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,613. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

