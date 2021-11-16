Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 4,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 327,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.