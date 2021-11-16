Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post sales of $131.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.40 million and the lowest is $130.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $132.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $533.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,656 shares of company stock worth $933,299 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $51.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

