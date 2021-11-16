Analysts Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

