Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertiv by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after buying an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vertiv by 3,353.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,503,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after buying an additional 2,430,638 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

