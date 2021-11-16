Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dynatrace (DT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dynatrace (NYSE: DT):

11/1/2021 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

10/29/2021 – Dynatrace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Summit Insights from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. 38,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

