Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Molina Healthcare (MOH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) recently:

11/2/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $281.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $397.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $318.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $318.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $284.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,901. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

