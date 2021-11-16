Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 16th (CMPI, CNR, COOP, CRMT, CTRE, CZFS, DBRG, DBVT, DCGO, DEI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 16th:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc. “

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $425.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.