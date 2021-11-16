Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/12/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Wingstop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $178.00.
- 11/5/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 10/29/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 10/16/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 10/14/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 10/13/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 10/5/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.
WING stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,707. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.71.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
