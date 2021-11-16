Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Wingstop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $178.00.

11/5/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/29/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/16/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/14/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/13/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/5/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

WING stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,707. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.71.

Get Wingstop Inc alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.