Analyzing Ayro (AYRO) & Its Peers

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ayro to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ayro alerts:

21.0% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ayro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -835.12% -32.77% -31.04% Ayro Competitors -85.48% -65.89% -10.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ayro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 212 636 718 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Ayro’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayro and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -3.68 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 1.64

Ayro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ayro peers beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.